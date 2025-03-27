California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Sees a Brighter Future for the State

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie’s “California Comeback” initiative blends economic reform with values-based leadership.

The other candidates play politics. I shift reality. I am not just in this race—I plan to rewrite the game of politics. Just like our president Donald Trump.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie , a 2026 candidate for Governor of California, is offering more than policy proposals—she’s offering a bold new way forward, grounded in clarity, community, and what she calls faith-fueled leadership. A respected business consultant and community leader, Sharifah Hardie is running a campaign powered by intention and insight, built around a plan she calls the California Comeback.With a background that bridges entrepreneurship and metaphysics, Sharifah Hardie is calling on Californians to imagine—and manifest—a brighter, more prosperous future.“I don’t just talk about the future. I see it. I feel it. I align with it,” said Hardie. “And I’m inviting Californians to help bring that vision into reality.”A Visionary Yet Grounded Plan for CaliforniaAt the center of Hardie’s campaign is a practical, people-focused platform aimed at addressing California’s biggest challenges—from affordability and business flight to infrastructure decay and job access.Her California Comeback plan includes:Tax Incentives for Business Growth — Encouraging corporations to return and reinvest in California communitiesJob Creation — Developing sustainable opportunities across tech, green energy, small business, and hospitalityInfrastructure Investment — Modernizing public transit, roads, broadband, and innovation hubsDirect Financial Relief — Easing the burden on families and individuals through targeted support initiativesWhat distinguishes Sharifah Hardie’s campaign from other candidates is not just her policy, but her approach—leading through intention, alignment, and faith in the people of California.“While others try to control outcomes, I work to align with them,” Sharifah Hardie said. “That’s how movements are born. That’s how empires are built. That’s how real change begins.”A Call to IntentionSharifah Hardie’s run for governor isn’t just about politics—it’s a movement inviting Californians to participate on a deeper level.🕯️ Light a candle — Set an intention for change. Wherever you are, your energy matters.🗳️ Register to vote at www.Vote.org — Every voice helps shape the future.💸 Donate at www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com — Support a campaign grounded in purpose, not politics-as-usual.📣 Share the message — Online, in your community, and through conversation. The future is something we build together.About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a California-based entrepreneur, spiritual advocate, and 2026 candidate for Governor. With experience spanning media, business, and community development, she is running a campaign that integrates policy, purpose, and people. Her California Comeback plan offers a grounded, intentional path forward—rooted in clarity, connection, and faith in a brighter tomorrow.Learn more at: www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com

