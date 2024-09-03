The 43rd Annual Festival of the Horse Returns with the Best of the Bluegrass

The 43rd Annual Festival of the Horse gallops into Georgetown the weekend of Sept. 6-8, 2024, boasting an expanded space for Kentucky craft vendors. Photo: Georgetown/Scott County Tourism

Popular celebration brings back family fun, crafts and musicians for another big year

GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 43rd Annual Festival of the Horse gallops back into Downtown Georgetown, Kentucky September 6-8, bringing with it an expanded Festival Area, Kentucky craft vendors, local headlining musicians, a craft beer garden, all of your favorite festival foods, family-fun activities like Fox Creek Amusement rides as well as the Grand Parade of Horses, the Georgetown Community Hospital Colt & Filly Review Parade and more at this free-admission event that celebrates the Best of the Bluegrass.Live music takes center stage all weekend, with local and regional artists performing on the Country Boy Stage. Featuring Hannah Dasher, George Molton, Eric Bolander, Holly Forbes, Marshull, and many more!Fest fun facts● 70+ vendor booths, ranging from handmade woodworking and crafts to jewelry, apparel, artistry, authors and home décor, located along Main Street.● Numerous food and beer vendors highlighting gelato, brews, international cuisine, gourmet burgers and more.● NEW VIP lounge area by Rolling Leaf Mobile Cigar Lounge; located beside the Georgetown & Scott County Museum along with a whole host of new craft vendors & local artists.● Festival activities: Georgetown Community Hospital’s Colt & Filly Review Parade – the largest parade in the county (Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m.); The Grand Parade of Horses (Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.) Blessing of the Animals and Pet Parade (Sept. 8 at 1:30pm)● There will be new and exciting street performers & roaming entertainment every day of the event including Ezra Papp Entertainment, The Balloon Man of Kentucky, and Sky’s the Limit Stilt Walking.● Other festival events: On Saturday, Sept. 7, we will have the Scott County Public Library, Storytelling by Debra Kumar, Booiaka, Jazzercise Demonstration, Harrison County Boot Stompers, Ward Hall Historic Dancers, Georgetown Gentlemen Old Timey Baseball Game and Paws in the Pool on Sept. 8th● Due to delays with the Farmers Market Pavillion, Amusement Rides by Fox Creek Amusements have been relocated from the City Hall Parking Lot to between the Justice Building & Scott County Attorney’s Office and will spill over into the Old Center of Town Parking Lot.● Thrive Lactation and Feeding will be offering a private space at 104 North Hamilton for women and mothers during the festival. For more details please call 765-748-4452● Sponsors include Country Boy Brewing, Georgetown Community Hospital, Hubbard Mechanical & Comfortmaker, Kentucky Utilities, Tipsy Cow Productions, Midas of Georgetown, Celebrate Georgetown and Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission.Festival of the Horse, Georgetown, KYFestival website: www.FestivaloftheHorse.org | 502-863-2547 | gtownhorsefestival@gmail.comDate Friday-Sunday, Sept. 6-8, 2024• Friday: 4-10 p.m., featuring the Colt & Filly Review Parade at 6:30 p.m.• Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., featuring the Harrison County Boot Stompers at 11:30am and the Toyota Grand Parade of Horses at 5 p.m.• Sunday: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., with Scott County Humane Society’s Pet Parade, 1:30 p.m.Place Downtown Georgetown, KY 40324Cost Free###ABOUT FESTIVAL OF THE HORSE | The Festival of the Horse has been a lively tradition in downtown Georgetown, celebrating the role of the horse in the heart of the Bluegrass, since the 1980s. This popular three-day event gives locals and visitors an opportunity to come together and commemorate horse heritage in the center of Kentucky Horse Country while listening to a variety of live music.ABOUT GEORGETOWN, KY | Harness the fun in Georgetown, Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Sitting in the midst of Kentucky Horse Country, Georgetown is the (disputed) birthplace of bourbon and hometown of numerous horse-centric attractions – Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Whispering Woods Riding Stables, the Three Hill Farm Horsemanship Training Experience, the Steve Hockensmith Fine Art Gallery and Robert Clark Gallery – and events, including the Kentucky Three Day Event, Horsey Hundred, Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. A small town bursting with charm thanks to a Victorian-era downtown filled with locally-owned shops, restaurants, craft breweries and distilleries, Georgetown is also Kentucky’s fastest-growing community. It is home to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Tour; the official Kentucky-Japan Friendship Garden – Yuko-En; Elkhorn Creek; Greek Revival antebellum mansion Ward Hall; a circa 1917 Rosenwald School; Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained glass shop; and Kentucky Proud farms that play like agricultural theme parks. Accommodations include unique stays, campgrounds and 15 brand name chain hotels. Accolades: USA Today 10Best named Old Friends #2 and The Kentucky Horse Park #6 among “Best Kentucky Attractions-2017”; Money magazine chose Georgetown as the “Best Place to Live in Kentucky”; U.S. News and World Report declared Georgetown one of “8 Small Southern Towns to Visit in 2018.” www.facebook.com/gotogtown

