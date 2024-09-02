Premier’s, minister’s statements on Labour Day

CANADA, September 2 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Labour Day:

“Workers built this province. Every day, we rely on workers to drive buses, to teach our kids, to take care of us in hospital. Workers make the goods we use, keep store shelves filled and provide the day-to-day services on which we all rely. Today, on Labour Day, we celebrate the contributions of working people to our economy and our society.

“Organized labour is responsible for creating the beneficial working conditions we too often take for granted: the eight-hour workday, paid vacations and statutory holidays like today, as it has been in Canada since 1894. Labour has also fought for universal health care, equity in wages and safer working conditions.

“By putting working people first, we are growing a strong economy here in B.C. – with some of the fastest growing wages and the second-lowest unemployment in the country.

“Our government is building this province – the homes, schools, hospitals, and roads working people rely on. And we’re hiring the nurses, teachers, construction workers and so many others who are helping build a better B.C. for everyone. To all of them, thank you for the work you are doing and will continue to do. We can’t stop now, because we know working families are facing big challenges.

“Workers are the backbone of our economy, producing goods and providing services for all of us. As we celebrate Labour Day with family, friends, neighbours and co-workers, let’s continue to build a B.C. that works better for workers and where no one is left behind. Happy Labour Day!”

Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, said:

“Happy Labour Day everyone! I hope you enjoy this well-deserved holiday, and you take time to reflect on the rights and protections workers have fought for over the years.

“Let’s continue working together to make progress for working people, and to protect the improvements previously put in place, as we build an economy that is inclusive and works for everyone.

“As this is my last Labour Day as B.C.’s Minister of Labour, I can tell you it has been an honour of a lifetime to support workers’ rights for the last seven years. This has made B.C. a leader in a number of areas, including most recently our amendments to provide employment standards and workers’ compensation coverage for ride-hail and delivery services workers starting tomorrow.”