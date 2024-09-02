Submit Release
News Search

There were 542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,013 in the last 365 days.

Royal College of Physicians responds to press coverage about the possibility of an outdoor smoking ban

The RCP has responded to media coverage reporting government’s potential ban on smoking in outdoor venues.

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, the Royal College of Physician's special adviser on tobacco, said: “People who are exposed to tobacco smoke are at higher risk of numerous diseases including heart attacks, strokes, cancers, infections and worsening of breathing problems such as asthma and COPD. There is no safe level of exposure to tobacco smoke. Though the devil would be in the detail, in principle, measures in the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to reduce sustained exposure to tobacco smoke in outdoor spaces would be a positive step forward for the nation’s health.

“The priority is the bill being brought forward to parliament as soon as possible.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royal College of Physicians responds to press coverage about the possibility of an outdoor smoking ban

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more