The Royal College of Physicians has responded to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill passing second reading in the House of Lords

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, special adviser on tobacco at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

'The Tobacco and Vapes bill passing its second reading in the House of Lords moves us one step closer towards eradicating the single largest preventable cause of death in the UK and tackling the rise in youth vaping.

‘As the bill progresses to committee stage in the House of Lords, it is essential that peers ensure that the bill delivers evidenced-based regulation that empowers adult smokers to access vapes as a valuable tool for quitting tobacco smoking, while also implementing robust measures to prevent uptake in vaping among young people. We would also welcome the consideration of smoke-free spaces, including as hospitals, in this next stage.

“We will continue to work with policy makers and all parliamentarians to ensure that the powers set out in the legislation can be deployed to realise the full ambitions of reducing long-term health impacts for millions, eliminating significant future demands on our health service and create a healthier, more productive society.'