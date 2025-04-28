RCP responds to news that 87% of hospitals in England now offer services through the NHS App

In response to the announcement, RCP clinical vice president, Dr John Dean said:

“We welcome the continued rollout and improvements to the NHS app with the aim of putting patients in control of their own health. A focus on incrementally building functionality in the NHS App to support patients to manage their own healthcare will lead to better more connected digital systems that work better for staff and patients, freeing up time and increasing productivity. We are keen to work closely with NHS England and the government to ensure that the NHS App is rolled out and improved in ways that most benefit patients and clinicians. It is also vital that we ensure sufficient mitigations are put in place so that those without access to the app are not excluded from accessing the same quality of patient care.”