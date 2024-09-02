DSC Solutions Accelerates Strategic Growth with Acquisition of Guaranteed Property Services

DSC Solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of Guaranteed Property Services, solidifying the company’s commitment to growth and market leadership.

LANCASTER, PA, USA, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSC Solutions , a leader in the commercial cleaning industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Guaranteed Property Services , a move that solidifies the company’s strategic commitment to long-term growth and market leadership. This acquisition follows the successful integration of Select Building Services in November 2023 and marks a significant expansion of DSC Solutions' regional influence.Guaranteed Property Services has strategically expanded its operations through the acquisition of three highly respected local firms: Guaranteed Carpet Services, C&S Cleaning, and Personalized Commercial Cleaning. These companies have a combined legacy of over 50 years of service, with Personalized Commercial Cleaning alone serving the community for more than three decades. By acquiring Guaranteed Property Services, DSC Solutions not only enhances its service capabilities but also gains access to an established client base and a skilled workforce.“Our acquisition of Guaranteed Property Services is a key component of our broader strategy to build a robust, regionally dominant operation,” said Alan Chachapoya, Managing Director of DSC Solutions. “This move is not just about growth—it’s about positioning DSC Solutions as a leader in our industry. We are integrating companies with strong legacies, exceptional reputations, and deep community ties, which will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients.”The acquisition brings DSC Solutions’ local workforce to over 300 employees, a critical factor in the company’s ability to scale and meet the increasing demands of its expanding customer base. Mike Graybill, the owner of Guaranteed Property Services will join the DSC Management Team.“Our approach to growth is both methodical and visionary,” Chachapoya explained. “We seek out acquisitions that not only add immediate value but also align with our long-term vision of industry leadership. With Guaranteed Property Services, we are gaining not just customers, but also valuable expertise and market insight that will drive our continued success.”DSC Solutions remains committed to its growth strategy, with ongoing discussions to acquire additional local firms. The company’s self-funded model and flexible deal structures allow it to move quickly on opportunities that align with its strategic goals.“Our focus is on sustainable, strategic growth,” Chachapoya added. “Every acquisition we make is carefully considered to ensure it fits within our broader vision for DSC Solutions. We are building a company that is not just larger, but also better equipped to serve our clients with excellence.”

