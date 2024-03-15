DSC Solutions Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Young Lee as Vice President of Operations
DSC Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Young Lee as the new Vice President of Operations for the Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland region.LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSC Solutions, one of the leading facilities services companies with operations across the East Coast, particularly focusing on the Northeast, is pleased to announce the appointment of Young Lee as the new Vice President of Operations for the Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland region.
This significant addition to the leadership team comes just months after DSC Solutions expanded its operations in Lancaster through the acquisition of Select Building Services. The appointment of Young Lee further underscores DSC Solutions' commitment to continued growth and excellence in service delivery.
"Young Lee's appointment as Vice President of Operations is a strategic move for DSC Solutions as we continue to expand our footprint in the Northeast," said Alan Chachapoya, Managing Director of DSC Solutions. "His extensive experience and proven leadership will play a pivotal role in driving operational excellence and further strengthening our presence in the Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland region."
Young Lee joins DSC Solutions with a successful tenure as Vice President of Operations at CJ Maintenance, where he oversaw the cleaning of over 35 million square feet daily. His expertise will be instrumental in advancing DSC Solutions' commitment to delivering high-quality facilities services to clients across the region.
Moreover, DSC Solutions is currently in talks with three cleaning companies in the Dauphin County area to undertake a strategic group acquisition, which is poised to be the company's largest acquisition yet. This strategic move further exemplifies DSC Solutions' dedication to growth and expansion in key markets.
"We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with Young Lee leading operations in the Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland region," added Chachapoya. "His leadership, combined with our ongoing strategic initiatives, positions us for continued success and reinforces our reputation as a trusted partner in the facilities services industry."
