The OSCE Mission to Skopje Publishes Findings and Recommendations on Youth and Security in North Macedonia

Skopje, September 2024 - The OSCE Mission to Skopje has published a comprehensive research on “Youth and Security: Perceptions, Views, and Challenges of Young People in North Macedonia," shedding light on the concerns, perceptions, challenges and expectations of the country’s youth in relation to security and safety.

The research reveals crucial insights for policymakers, relevant institutions at all levels, educators, and civil society organizations and suggests a constructive framework and pathways for enhanced policy development and implementation.

It also emphasizes the importance of collaborative approaches to address the issues and concerns identified through targeted interventions aimed at increased youth involvement in evidence-based policy development at both local and national levels. Co-operation among stakeholders is crucial to ensure a more informed, engaged, and secure environment for youth across the region.

The research was conducted countrywide in September and October 2023, through 1,235 telephone surveys targeting respondents aged 15 to 29, as well as focus groups and stakeholder interviews. The analysis captures a broad spectrum of concerns and experiences in the following key areas:

1. Youth’s perceptions of the present safety and security levels and expectations for the next five years. The majority of the respondents (54%) find the country somewhat secure or completely secure, still there are 17% of youth who think that the country is not a secure place. Over one quarter (27%) expects that the situation will worsen. Notably, young women report feeling less safe compared to their male counterparts, and regional disparities are evident, particularly in the Northeast region.

2. Youth’s understanding of and participation in formal and informal Peace Processes: The study reveals a very low conceptual knowledge and understanding of peacebuilding, with only 26% of respondents familiar with the concept, and 87% unaware of peacebuilding and youth security-related activities by the authorities. Engagement in peace and security initiatives seems to be notably low, with just 6% of young people actively participating in such activities over the past year. There is a pronounced need for increased awareness and involvement of youth in peacebuilding efforts.

3. Youth’s level of awareness of Countering Violent Extremism and Radicalization and attitudes towards reintegration: While 53% of respondents do not perceive radicalization as a major issue in their communities, 38% express concern about its presence. The primary drivers of radicalization identified include political factors, economic disparities, and religion. There seems to be also a notable reluctance among youth to support the reintegration of former extremists, with 43% hesitant to back resocialization of convicted individuals.

4. Youth’s perception and experience of all form of violence: 59% of respondents deem violence among youth as “completely present”. Nearly one in every five young persons (18%) included in the research has experienced or witnessed violence or both. Young men seem to have experienced more physical violence more than young women (80% vs. 66%), whereas young women seem to have experienced or witnessed more verbal violence as compared young men (84% vs. 76%). The study also highlights a disturbing trend of violence in schools, with 81% of younger respondents (aged 15-18) reporting experiences or having witnessed of violence in educational settings.

5. Cyberbullying: Almost half of the respondents (42%) in the research feel “safe” or “completely safe” when using the internet while some 20% do not. A relatively large percentage of respondents (38%) feel “neither safe nor not safe”. This may suggest that further investigation into the reasons behind these perceptions might be needed, as well as possibly, additional targeted cyber-safety awareness raising.

6. Exclusion and Discrimination: Almost one third (31%) of the respondents identify ethnic background as the first driver of discrimination and exclusion, followed by economic status, and political affiliation. Meanwhile, 11% of the respondents stated to have personally experienced discrimination. Young women seem to have been subject to discrimination more than young men, and so ethnic Roma, as compared to ethnic Albanians and Macedonians. The research indicates a significant gap in youth involvement in decision-making processes at both local and institutional levels.

7. Trust in Authorities and Inter-Community Relations: Trust in institutions seems to be generally low, with the government and political leaders receiving particularly poor ratings. The most trustworthy appear to be the Police, religious leaders and civil society organizations. Youth seem to have divided assessment of the level of trust in people from different ethnic backgrounds, with 57% expressing in general limited confidence in people from different ethnic backgrounds, and 43% saying to have trust in them. However, the general assessment of inter-ethnic/inter-community relations is less divisive, with 46% evaluating it as “neither good or bad” and 41% good.

To access the full research, please visit links below.

Perceptions, views and challenges of young people in North Macedonia - Research on Youth and Security | OSCE

Perceptimet, qëndrimet dhe sfidat e të rinjve në Мaqedoninë e Veriut - Hulumtim për të rinjtë dhe sigurinë | OSCE

Перцепции, ставови и предизвици на младите во Северна Македонија - Истражување за млади и безбедност | OSCE