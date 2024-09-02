The new school year begins!

Statement of Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina on the beginning of the 2024/2025 school year

For children across Bosnia and Herzegovina, September marks a fresh start filled with new opportunities for learning, growth, discovery, and achievement.

On behalf of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, I wish everyone - students, educators, and families across the country - a successful school year.

To students: We encourage you to approach this year with curiosity and enthusiasm, not only in your academic endeavours but also in pursuing your passions and developing lifelong skills. May it be filled with many inspiring moments and new friendships. When challenges and setbacks arise, do not give up. Instead, embrace them as opportunities to learn and grow, especially when supporting one another.

To teachers and school staff: We deeply appreciate your dedication and hard work. Your efforts have a profound impact on all students by shaping young minds and fostering a positive learning environment.

To families: Your support is crucial in your child’s educational journey. Creating a nurturing and encouraging atmosphere is essential for their well-being, development and success.

Finally, it is the partnerships amongst you all that will pave the best path forward for the children of this beautiful country. Let us embark on this educational journey together.