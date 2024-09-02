Cecilia Dahl of Remote Leadership Lab to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elon Musk has been vocal about his feelings concerning working remotely, “I’m a big believer that people are more productive when they’re in person.” However, studies show employees can be more productive working remotely. Elon Musk isn’t alone. At this year’s World Economic Forum, Nicolas Hieronimus, the CEO of L’Oreal, shared that he feels remote work creates a lack of attachment, passion, or creativity. And yet, a recent study by Standford found that working from home increased productivity by 13%. Forbes tells us that 32.6 million Americans will be working remotely by 2025. What’s a business leader to do?

“The challenge facing many businesses today is not that remote employees are less productive, but rather that remote teams require a different leadership approach to reach peak productivity,” explains Cecilia Dahl founder of Remote Leadership Lab.

“What’s really happening is that many businesses are continuing to lead remote teams the same way they have always led co-located teams, often because they were forced into remote work during the pandemic. But the same approach simply doesn’t work.”

According to Cecilia, the challenge isn’t remote work itself, but rather that leadership hasn’t evolved alongside the workforce. Businesses often expect remote workers to carry the burden of staying engaged with the business and their colleagues. When this doesn’t happen, the blame is often placed on remote work. Instead, executives should recognize that a new leadership approach is needed to support remote teams and take proactive steps to equip leaders with the necessary skills and tools to cultivate a productive, cohesive, and engaging remote work environment where distance is no barrier to productivity, creativity, or passion.

It’s true that when employees work in an office, creating strong connections with colleagues and the business comes much more naturally. Cecilia explains, “You’re in the vibe with other people, you can hear the buzz around you, and are part of a community. With remote teams, leaders need to be more intentional about fostering relationships, building trust and community and engaging employees with a purpose beyond their daily tasks. Employees need to identify with the vision and the mission of the business and recognize how valuable they are to the overall success of the company. In remote environments, it’s really easy for employees to slip away into a feeling of isolation and start to become disengaged.”

Ceciia elaborates, “Some of the most common concerns I hear from companies with remote teams revolve around engagement, communication, and productivity, which are all interconnected,” Cecilia notes. “At the Remote Leadership Lab, we equip leaders with the tools they need to address these challenges effectively.”

A recent Gallup study highlights that 70% of the variance between highly engaged employees and those who are disengaged is directly related to their immediate manager. In a remote environment, where key elements of engagement—such as connection to the company’s mission and a clear understanding of how an individual’s work contributes to overall success—are harder to cultivate, it’s crucial for leaders at all levels to understand how to build and sustain engagement.

So, what can leaders do? “I firmly believe that one of the most effective ways to engage a team is through inspiration—showing team members their potential, reinforcing their value, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to their success,“ says Cecilia. “When employees understand their worth and see how their contributions, alongside those of their teammates, support the organization’s broader goals, they begin to feel connected to the business and develop a sense of community and belonging. Once that foundation is established, it becomes much easier to build essential skills around communication, productivity, planning, goal setting, decision-making, and more.”

The tug of war between companies pushing for a return to the office and employees advocating for remote work won’t last forever. “Remote work isn’t a new concept,” acknowledges Cecilia, “What’s new is the number of roles that are now compatible with remote work and the technologies that enhance communication, productivity, and team culture.”

Creating a successful remote workspace is a strategic decision. A remote model requires deliberate planning, investment, and support from leadership at all levels. The potential benefits of embracing this transition are huge—if managed correctly. Companies that effectively implement remote work strategies can reduce costs, attract and retain top talent from a global pool, drive higher levels of innovation, extend their operating hours, and achieve high levels of productivity.

Cecilia co-authored Unlocking the Secrets of Remote Leadership with Katherine Brand to help leaders master necessary skills with expert insights and time-tested strategies. Available on Amazon.

For more information about Cecilia Dahl and Remote Leadership Labs, please visit https://remoteleadershiplab.com/

