MEC Isaac Sileku welcomes national integration of modes of transport

Western Cape Provincial Minister for Mobility, Isaac Sileku welcomes and supports the decision of President Cyril Ramaphosa to give national ministers the shareholder responsibilities for several state-owned enterprises.

‘The decision that the National Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, will, in terms of the presidential proclamation, now be responsible for Transnet, South African Airways and South African Express is good news for the Western Cape, as it will bring all modes of transport under one umbrella,’ said Minister Sileku.

The proclamation, signed by the President, transferred the administrative powers and functions of the transport entities to the National Transport Minister.

Minister Sileku said that there is an indisputable link between road, rail, sea and air transport and by signing the proclamation, the President paved the way for the transport network to operate in an integrated, sensible, effective, and sustainable manner.

‘The broader concept of mobility includes all spheres of transport and from this perspective the President’s decision will create a seamless integrated environment in which all transport modes can cooperate and integrate as a combined collective here in the Western Cape and across South Africa,’ Minister Sileku said.

Since the inception of the Western Cape Mobility Department in April 2023, the Department integrated most forms of transport in one environment.

‘President Ramaphosa’s decision is complementary to my own ministerial priorities here in the Western Cape, which is to facilitate efficient and effective freight, logistic and public transport networks. I am looking forward to my imminent engagement with Minister Creecy and the unpacking of the proclamation and the integration of Transnet and others into her department in a manner that will give expression to the needs of commuters and industries in this province.’

The Minister said the Western Cape Department of Mobility will offer its full support with the integration of Transnet into the provincial mobility networks.

