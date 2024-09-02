Employment and Labour on temporary disruption of Unemployment Insurance Fund online platforms

Minister of Employment and Labour informs the public of the temporary disruption of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) online platforms

On 30 August 2024, the Pretoria High Court handed down a judgment on the matter of a service provider that rendered online portal services of UIF. The court issued an interim interdict preventing with immediate effect, the new service provider from rendering services for the UIF online portal. As a result, the UIF online platforms that are currently disrupted include uFiling, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), Virtual Office as well as the UIF Covid19 TERS systems.

Minister Meth welcomes the judgement and wishes to assure UIF clients and stakeholders that, capacity at UIF service points will be ramped up and operating hours extended to ensure that all applications and submissions are processed timeously.

We are anticipating that the disruption will result in increased volumes of clients at our service points. We therefore wish to sincerely apologise to our clients and stakeholders for the delays and any inconvenience emanating from the disruption of UIF online platforms.

Minister Meth, working with the administration and entities of the department intends to get to the bottom of the reasons that led to such disruptions in order to ensure that in future, such incidents are avoided and the negative implications averted. The Minister is seized with the matter and an appropriate action will be taken when necessary.

“We appeal for patience and cooperation from all affected members of the public and stakeholders during this time. An announcement will be communicated to the public in due course, upon the resumption of the online services,” says Minister Meth.

