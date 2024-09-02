PHILIPPINES, September 2 - Press Release

September 2, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE POGO RAID IN CEBU The presence of former POGO workers from Bamban and Porac at the recently raided POGO hub in Cebu suggests that we may have only scratched the surface of the issue. A deeper probe is clearly necessary. Despite the President's clear directive for a total ban, some POGO operators and agents continue to flout the law by merely shifting their activities from one location to another. We need stricter enforcement and more comprehensive measures to ensure that these operations are permanently shut down. There must be a coordinated effort among law enforcement agencies, PAGCOR, and local government units to crack down on these illegal activities and ensure compliance with the government's directive. Maliwanag ang mensahe ng Pangulo: Dapat wala nang namamayagpag na POGO sa bansa.

