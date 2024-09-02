CloudDefense.AI CEO Anshu Bansal Highlights the Crucial Role of Deploying the Shift Left Approach in DevSecOps

Shift Left is the key to turning security from a final hurdle into a driving force for innovation and efficiency.” — Abhi Arora, COO of CloudDefense.AI

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI , continues to be in charge of innovation in the sophisticated cyber security arena. In a recent article with Forbes, Anshu highlighted the importance of the Shift Left approach in DevSecOps, highlighting how it transforms traditional security practices into a proactive, integrated part of the software development life cycle.The article resonates with the challenges faced by modern businesses, where the traditional method of addressing security as an afterthought has become a significant liability. Anshu explains that the Shift Left approach is about prevention, integration, and collaboration. By embedding security into the earliest stages of development, companies can mitigate risks before they become costly problems. This paradigm shift is not just about bolstering defenses but also about enhancing efficiency and reducing the time-to-market.As Anshu points out, the old model, where development, security, and operations functioned in silos, is no longer viable. In today’s interconnected environment, these disciplines must work together seamlessly. The Shift Left strategy ensures that developers consider security from the outset, security teams collaborate closely throughout the development process, and operations integrate security into deployment and maintenance.Anshul also highlights the tangible benefits of this approach. By addressing security issues early, businesses can reduce costs, accelerate product delivery, and foster a culture of shared responsibility for security across the organization. This continuous improvement cycle not only enhances the security posture but also leads to better practices and outcomes over time.Reflecting on the broader implications, Anshu emphasizes that embracing the Shift Left approach is essential for staying ahead of cyber threats. With cyberattacks becoming more sophisticated, organizations must integrate security from the ground up to build a resilient digital ecosystem. The message is clear: adapting to this new security model is not just an option—it's a necessity for the future.Read the full Forbes article About CloudDefense.AI:CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.