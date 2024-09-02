From Soil to Software: Save Money, Time, and Resources with Joya Smart’s Agritech Solutions

Agritech App From Soil to Software

BEIRUT, BEIRUT, LEBANON, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joya Smart, a leading provider of integrated smart technology solutions, is dedicated to enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability through its innovative agritech services. Specializing in IoT and intelligent automation, Joya Smart offers a comprehensive range of products designed to support the agricultural sector by improving efficiency and resource management.

Founded on the principle of integrating advanced technology with day-to-day farming operations, Joya Smart aims to support farmers, landowners, and agricultural businesses in overcoming modern challenges such as resource scarcity, environmental sustainability, and operational efficiency.

PRODUCTIVE SOLUTIONS FOR MODERN AGRICULTURE

Joya Smart offers a modular solution tailored to landowners for executive-level yield visibility, agricultural engineers for agronomic parameters, and farmers for ease of use.

Joya Smart’s flagship software, the Joya Smart Brain, is at the core of its technological offerings. This sophisticated software utilizes IoT technology to provide real-time data and analytics, enabling farmers to make informed decisions that enhance crop yields and reduce resource wastage. With sensors and devices that monitor soil conditions, weather, and crop health, the Joya Smart Brain supports a proactive approach to farm management in one hub.

As a landowner, Joya Smart upgrades your agriculture infrastructure to have access to detailed reporting of water consumption, a live view of the growth of the crops, and managing cost-controlling elements. You can make immediate decisions based on the app and the website's real-time data, which are explicitly customized to display data from your Agritech infrastructure.

The farmer has the data and is fully empowered to make control decisions based on real-time data from the soil, water, temperature, pH, fertility, conductivity, and more. The farmer can monitor and control pumps, water flow, the timing of irrigations, water tank levels, nutrient and fertilizer levels, flexibility per row crop, crop health, and more.

INNOVATING WITH SMART HYDROPONICS

JOYA Smart Hydroponic is an innovative, scalable farming solution that responds to emerging agricultural challenges. The solution is supplied with all hydroponics components to serve as a fully-fledged agriculture production facility, combined with JOYA Smart Agritech IoT technology to provide an unprecedented Intelligent agricultural experience.

The solution is designed to provide the optimum controlled environment for growing a wide range of agricultural products year-round in all climate conditions. Joya Smart’s precision environment control technology enables automatic adjustment of irrigation, nutrients, PH, root zone temperature, and humidity levels based on sensor readings and pre-configured combinations that are tailored for each crop, hence providing efficient usage of power, water, and nutrient resources, and reducing OPEX .

Automation is at the heart of Joya Smart’s system; every element of the growing chain can be controlled and monitored remotely from any smartphone or tablet using the JOYA mobile app (IOS & Android). This includes real-time monitoring and control of lights, dosing system, water pumps, water flow, water levels, water temperature, root zone temperature, fans, and power. It also includes indoor cameras to capture every detail of plant growth and detect any security threat anytime, anywhere. It also includes indoor cameras to capture every detail of plant growth and detect any security threat anytime, anywhere.

“Our mission is to support the agricultural sector by providing technologies that are both advanced but also intuitive and accessible,” said Gilbert Maamary, CCO at Joya Smart. “We understand the pressures today’s farmers face, and our goal is to offer solutions that can significantly improve their productivity and sustainability while keeping the farmers’ routines intact.”

GLOBAL IMPACT AND FUTURE ASPIRATIONS

With a presence in multiple countries, Joya Smart has successfully implemented its solutions in diverse agricultural environments, demonstrating the versatility and adaptability of its technology. The company continues to expand its reach, aiming to support agricultural communities worldwide.

For more information about Joya Smart and its agritech solutions, including smart hydroponics, please visit https://joyasmart.com/ or contact info@joyasmart.com

ABOUT JOYA SMART

Joya Smart deploys its own advanced, adaptable technology that is fully customized to service the needs of specific industries. Joya Smart provides intelligent automation and IoT for Property Management Companies, Agricultural Industries, Telecom Operators, Corporate Customers, and more. Joya Smart aims to lead industries towards a more efficient and sustainable future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.