Louisiana Lottery Powerball Player Selected as a Semifinalist in National NASCAR Powerball Playoff

Earlier this summer, Meagan Lewis of New Orleans entered her nonwinning Powerball ticket into the Louisiana Lottery’s 2024 NASCAR Powerball Playoff™ Promotion. Her entry was selected as one of Lottery’s semifinalists submitted into a national drawing qualifying just 16 entrants to win VIP race trip experiences and cash prizes of up to $1 million.

At the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Lewis’s name was announced along with those of 15 others representing lotteries across the country, as one of the NASCAR Powerball Playoff™ Semifinalists to participate in a series of three additional drawings that coincide with the elimination rounds during the NASCAR Playoffs™. Those eliminated will win cash prizes of $2,500 to $7,500, depending upon their elimination position, and the draw series will culminate with four finalists receiving a four-day/three-night VIP NASCAR Championship Weekend™ Prize Pack experience prize for themselves and a guest to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race™ in Phoenix on Nov. 10. During the race, one of the four finalists will win $1 million during a special televised drawing.

"The Louisiana Lottery is thrilled to have Meagan selected for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "In addition to paying thousands of dollars every day to lucky Lottery winners, we also enjoy providing wow-worthy experiential prizes like this one that give our players an extra reason to smile."

A long-time race fan, particularly of the #3 car, Lewis said she has been to races in Talladega, Dover, California and New Hampshire, but now hopes to add Phoenix to that list."I love the odds (of winning $1 million), so this whole process is exciting," she said about being selected as a national semifinalist.

The race experience prize includes round trip airfare for two, three-night hotel accommodations (double occupancy), two Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 9 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race™ on Nov. 10, two passes for VIP Experiences at Phoenix Raceway® during the NASCAR Championship Weekend™ including tours, pace car rides and Victory Lane access, souvenir gift bags valued at $250, welcome dinner and all meals and ground transportation to scheduled events and activities.

Details about the Lottery’s promotion and the NASCAR Powerball Playoff™ Promotion can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/pb-2nd-chance and on Powerball’s website, www.powerball.com/nascar-powerball-playoff.

