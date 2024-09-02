Submit Release
News Search

There were 484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,945 in the last 365 days.

Police arrests 13 949 suspects during Operation Shanela

Police have through their high density operations commonly known as OPERATION SHANELA arrested 13 949 suspects from the period starting, Monday, 26 August and ending Sunday , 01 September 2024.

Through detectives and crime intelligence tracing operations, roadblocks as well as stop and searches - police have taken a bold and decisive approach in protecting the communities that they serve.

All Shanela operations are led by the Provincial Commissioner of each province.

Just this week alone, the following arrests were made:

Police will continue with their operations in stamping the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all people living in South Africa.

Media enquiries: 
Brigadier Athlenda Mathe 
Cell: 082 040 8808

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Police arrests 13 949 suspects during Operation Shanela

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more