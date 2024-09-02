Police arrests 13 949 suspects during Operation Shanela
Police have through their high density operations commonly known as OPERATION SHANELA arrested 13 949 suspects from the period starting, Monday, 26 August and ending Sunday , 01 September 2024.
Through detectives and crime intelligence tracing operations, roadblocks as well as stop and searches - police have taken a bold and decisive approach in protecting the communities that they serve.
All Shanela operations are led by the Provincial Commissioner of each province.
Just this week alone, the following arrests were made:
Police will continue with their operations in stamping the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all people living in South Africa.
Media enquiries:
Brigadier Athlenda Mathe
Cell: 082 040 8808
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.