MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela congratulates new Gauteng National Taxi Alliance leadership

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has congratulated the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) for its election of the new provincial leadership.

GNTA, the Gauteng-leg of the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), held its successful elective conference in Johannesburg between 29 and 31 August 2024.

The MEC wished the new leadership a fruitful and greater success in carrying their responsibilities.

"I wish to indicate that we value our relations with partners in the GNTA. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration and cooperation in our shared quest to improve the Gauteng Taxi Industry and ensure it takes its rightful place in the public transport space," said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

"We remain confident that under the new, insightful leadership this partnership will grow stronger, continue to work with stakeholders to pursue true empowerment and formalization of the industry."

The MEC says the taxi industry is not only a vital partner in efforts to combat violence and conflict but also in the provision of a safer, accessible and affordable transportation service for the residents of Gauteng.

She reiterated the industry, of which GNTA is a crucial part, has an important role in the province's development.

“We wish to express our hope that your election to the leadership will contribute significantly to provincial efforts to help bring about change and contribute to the creation of a better life for all, leaving no one behind”.

“We look forward to working with you in the consolidation of strategic relations,” said the MEC.

