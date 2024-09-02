Deputy President Paul Mashatile meets with Ministers in different portfolios as a continuation of his engagements, 3 Sept



Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Tuesday, 03 September 2024, meet with Ministers in different portfolios as a continuation of his engagements with the core Ministries that have a direct bearing on his Delegated Responsibilities by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in order to discuss and agree on a common Programme of Action for the 7th Administration.

The Deputy President will meet the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga; Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso; Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, and the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina.

Details of these meetings are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 03 September 2024

Venue: Room 26, Tuynhuys, Parliament, Cape Town

Time: 09h00 - 10h00 Minister Motshekga

Time: 10h00 - 11h00 Minister Nyhontso

Time: 11h00 - 12h00 Minister Hlabisa

Time: 12h00 - 13h00 Minister Majodina

Media is invited for a photo opportunity at the beginning of the meetings and a doorstop at the end of the four meetings.

Members of the media wishing to cover the meetings are requested to submit their full details to Mr Bongani Majola on 082 339 1993.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

Issued by: The Presidency

Pretoria