Ilham Aliyev inaugurated "Zar" SHPS in Kalbajar and "Toghanaly" SHPS in Goygol district

On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of the 4.3 MW "Zar" Small Hydroelectric Power Station (SHPS) operated by Azerenerji OJSC in Kalbajar and inaugurated the 4.1 MW "Toghanaly" SHPS in Goygol district via SCADA system. Additionally, President Ilham Aliyev was briefed on the construction of six new SHPS with a total capacity of 37.5 MW, underway in Kalbajar, Lachin, and Aghdara.

