From Gio Cristofoli, bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to you for your birthday. I wish you a long life, good health, happiness and continued success in your work for the prosperity of your country.

We at bp are proud to be the operator of world-scale energy projects in Azerbaijan and to have built the exceptional relationship with the Government of Azerbaijan and SOCAR and look forward to the continuation of this effective partnership for many years to come. The implementation of these strategic energy projects has been possible thanks to your leadership and unwavering support.

This year marks another milestone in our more than 30-year partnership. In June, we signed four major agreements that will boost oil and gas exploration and production while advancing solar and electrification projects. We hope these projects will also be successfully implemented in the coming years.

I would also like to take this delightful opportunity to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis and the New Year holidays.

I wish for prosperity, peace and progress for you, your loved ones and all the people of Azerbaijan in the coming year.

Sincerely,

Gio Cristofoli

bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye