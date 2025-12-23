Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,938 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the 110/35/10 kV Khankendi-1 substation, operated by Azerenerji OJSC, in the city of Khankendi

AZERBAIJAN, December 23 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the 110/35/10 …

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the 110/35/10 kV Khankendi-1 substation, operated by Azerenerji OJSC, in the city of Khankendi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.