Monetary and financial statistics – July 2024

MACAU, September 2 - According to statistics released today (2 September) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in July. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits rose 0.2% and 1.0% respectively. M1 thus increased 0.8% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 1.8%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 1.7% to MOP764.3 billion. On an annual basis, M1 fell 3.8% whereas M2 rose 5.3%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 33.2%, 44.9%, 6.8% and 13.7% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 1.8% from the preceding month to MOP743.3 billion whereas non-resident deposits decreased 1.5% to MOP338.6 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector dropped 4.8% to MOP193.6 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 0.2% from a month earlier to MOP1,275.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.8%, 43.2%, 8.7% and 26.7% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector decreased 0.7% from a month ago to MOP528.7 billion. Meanwhile, external loans dropped 4.3% to MOP529.7 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector fell 2.5% from a month earlier to MOP1,058.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 21.1%, 44.2%, 12.2% and 19.2% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-July, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 57.0% at end-June to 56.4%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 85.0% to 83.0%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 65.7% and 59.7% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 4.6% at end-June to 4.7%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly