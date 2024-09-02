RCP responds to Killer tactics report
The RCP has responded to the Killer tactics report published by the Alcohol Health Alliance, Action on Smoking and Health, and the Obesity Health Alliance.
The Killer tactics report outlines how tobacco, alcohol and unhealthy food and drink industries hold back public progress.
The AHA, ASH and the OHA are calling on UK members of parliament to:
Avoid conflicts of interests and reject corporate hospitality (such as tickets to sporting or cultural events) from unhealthy product industries.
Stand up for your constituents’ health and call on the government to adopt transparent principles for engagement and interaction with unhealthy product industries.
Equip yourself to challenge common industry arguments that undermine public health.
Dr Kath McCullough, RCP’s special adviser on obesity, said:
“This report makes crystal clear the conflict that exists between industry and the health of our nation"
“Obesity is the second biggest cause of cancer and its costs to the UK economy could be as high as £98billion every year. Tackling aggressive marketing and advertising tactics from industry are a key part of creating an environment where people can make healthier choices, more easily.
“It’s no surprise that the polling in this report shows clearly that an overwhelming majority of the public believe that government health policy should be protected from the influence of unhealthy food and drink manufacturers.
“The government has committed to legislation that will restrict the advertising of junk food to children – something the RCP has long campaigned for as part of the OHA. The first step towards delivering this change must be the publication of the previous government’s consultation response followed by the laying of a statutory instrument to deliver it as soon as possible.
“For the sake of tackling rising levels of diet-related illnesses and, in the long-run, reducing demands on our health service, we need prompt, decisive action that puts people's health as a priority above profit."
Professor Sanjay Agrawal, RCP’s special adviser on tobacco, said:
“Smoking has cast a deathly shadow over public health for far too long. I have seen first-hand countless lives lost and many more ruined by smoking, which is the UK’s leading cause of preventable death.
“The tactics used by the tobacco industry to interfere with public health policy can be duplicitous, disingenuous, often anti-scientific and a direct threat to the health of current and future generations.
“Through the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the UK stands ready to make smoking a habit of the past. Government must listen the lessons of this joint report – particularly as we continue our research into the effects of vaping and the role it can play in smoking cessation to help adult smokers to quit tobacco.
“We must have a system which sees government free of negative influence from those whose own interests directly impact public health.”
Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, RCP’s special adviser on alcohol, said:
“There are more than 10,000 deaths a year in the UK directly due to alcohol. The cost to individuals and society is huge and growing year on year.
“We require urgent action from government to reduce this significant public health crisis. This means increasing duty on alcohol, restricting alcohol marketing and ensuring there are appropriate health warnings and nutritional information on labelling. Consumers must be informed of and protected from the significant risks alcohol can pose to health.
“The underhand influence of industry can leave governments slow to adopt and implement such policies through fear of damaging industry profits. It is critical that governments recognise the tactics laid out in this report. They must act now to reverse the damaging effect the alcohol industry tactics are having on productivity, our economy and the health of our nation.”
