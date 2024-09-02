RCP responds to Killer tactics report

The Killer tactics report outlines how tobacco, alcohol and unhealthy food and drink industries hold back public progress.

The AHA, ASH and the OHA are calling on UK members of parliament to:

Avoid conflicts of interests and reject corporate hospitality (such as tickets to sporting or cultural events) from unhealthy product industries.

Stand up for your constituents’ health and call on the government to adopt transparent principles for engagement and interaction with unhealthy product industries.

Equip yourself to challenge common industry arguments that undermine public health.

Dr Kath McCullough, RCP’s special adviser on obesity, said:

“This report makes crystal clear the conflict that exists between industry and the health of our nation"

“Obesity is the second biggest cause of cancer and its costs to the UK economy could be as high as £98billion every year. Tackling aggressive marketing and advertising tactics from industry are a key part of creating an environment where people can make healthier choices, more easily.

“It’s no surprise that the polling in this report shows clearly that an overwhelming majority of the public believe that government health policy should be protected from the influence of unhealthy food and drink manufacturers.

“The government has committed to legislation that will restrict the advertising of junk food to children – something the RCP has long campaigned for as part of the OHA. The first step towards delivering this change must be the publication of the previous government’s consultation response followed by the laying of a statutory instrument to deliver it as soon as possible.

“For the sake of tackling rising levels of diet-related illnesses and, in the long-run, reducing demands on our health service, we need prompt, decisive action that puts people's health as a priority above profit."

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, RCP’s special adviser on tobacco, said: