Ministry of Education and Sports and Australia support primary teachers with teaching methodology

The Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR (MoES), with support from the Australian Government through the Basic Education Quality and Access in Lao PDR (BEQUAL) program, launched a series of “Internal Pedagogical Support (IPS) workshops” for teachers and principals in August. The workshops are part of a wider MoES initiative to decentralise teacher Continuing Professional Development (CPD). Workshop participants are responsible for providing internal pedagogical support to teachers in seven target provinces (Bokeo, Luang Namtha, Phongsaly, Houaphanh, Xiangkhouang, Savannakhet and Khammouane). Throughout August, 158 staff from the Luang Namtha, Khang Khai and Savannakhet Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) are delivering training workshops to 1,121 IPS staff. The teams of IPS providers were established in March 2023. They support teachers in their own and nearby school through regular visits, video calls, and WhatsApp messages. They also facilitate a variety of CPD activities including classroom observations, co-teaching and watching teacher development videos.

Mr. Keth Phanlack, Director General, Department of Teacher Education (DTE) said “Teachers play a key role in the successful learning and future of the young generation. They are the ones bringing the revised primary curriculum to life in the classroom. But teachers need ongoing support to fully adopt the new teaching and learning practices of the revised curriculum. This is why, with the support of the Australian Government, we are focusing on teachers’ continuing professional development during Phase 2 of the BEQUAL Program and have created a system to support teachers throughout the school year.”

Ms. Vanessa Hegarty, First Secretary, Australian Embassy said “Australia’s commitment to supporting education in Lao PDR includes empowering teachers with new teaching methodologies and resources through the revised curriculum. Teachers are at the center of students’ learning. Our objective is to build teachers’ confidence and skills by providing them with regular access to high-quality support and professional development.”