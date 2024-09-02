Syntekabio collaborates with global compound supplier Enamine for AI-based synthetic drug development

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntekabio collaborates with global compound supplier Enamine on AI-driven synthetic drug development and global market expansion through a strategic partnership.

Syntekabio (CEO Jongsun Jung, KOSDAQ:226330), an AI drug discovery company, announced on September 2nd that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global company Enamine Ltd. for compound supply, synthesis, and AI-based drug development at the AI Bio Supercomputer Center (ABS Center) in Daejeon.

Under this agreement, Enamine will provide an extensive synthetic compound library, while Syntekabio plans to apply this library to its AI drug platform 'DeepMatcher®' candidate discovery service to derive optimized lead compounds for drug development.

The companies also plan to accelerate their global market expansion by conducting joint marketing related to AI-driven drug discovery services.

Enamine, headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine, is a leading global compound producer that provides not only compound supply but also comprehensive 𝑖𝑛 𝑣𝑖𝑡𝑟𝑜 efficacy verification services such as binding assays and ADMET screening. Recently, it has been expanding its global network by establishing branches in the United States, Germany, and Poland.

Through this agreement, Enamine will leverage its expertise in chemical synthesis, custom synthesis, and preclinical biology services to collaborate on drug optimization and lead compound derivation using Syntekabio's AI-based molecular design capabilities.

Syntekabio is actively pursuing bio-drug research using NEO-ARS and Ab-ARS, in addition to its synthetic drug candidate discovery service using DeepMatcher®. In particular, NEO-ARS, a personal and shared neoantigen prediction service, and Ab-ARS, a novel antibody discovery and optimization research service, have been introduced at various global conferences and are attracting attention from potential global clients.

Enamine’s Director of Business Development, Dr. Iaroslava Kos, said, “𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘚𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘬𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘰 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘪𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘈𝘐 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘢𝘪𝘮𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴, 𝘦𝘯𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵. 𝘉𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵.”

Hye-Kyung Cho, CSO of Syntekabio, stated, "Syntekabio's main business model is to provide synthetic drug candidate discovery services using DeepMatcher® to domestic and international clients, and securing a compound library is the foundation for discovering excellent candidate substances. By incorporating Enamine's large-scale compound library into DeepMatcher® through this collaboration, we expect to provide enhanced AI drug services and strengthen our competitiveness in the global market”.

About Enamine

Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organization with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.4M in stock) and building blocks (350K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. For more details, visit https://enamine.net.

About Syntekabio

Syntekabio Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 226330) is a drug discovery company bringing together biology and AI/ML since 2009 and facilitating the discovery of first-in-class and best-in-class compounds, rapidly. The company has its own supercomputer cloud, along with a global contract research organization network to complement and validate its computational results. Syntekabio offers clients a one-stop shop, with technologies and tailored services to rapidly generate and optimize drug candidates from target to IND-enabling. Syntekabio’s disease-agnostic platform generates a continual stream of hits, leads, and drug candidates that are readily available for purchase. The company also undertakes client-specific projects to identify highly promising development candidates for specific targets and indications. For more details, visit https://www.syntekabio.com/.

