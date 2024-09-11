Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.58 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.4%

Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global real-world evidence solutions market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $1.75 billion in 2023 to $2.02 billion in 2024, at a robust CAGR of 15.3%. Despite challenges faced during the historic period, the market is expected to reach $3.58 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%, driven by the increasing adoption of RWE in drug development, expansion of real-world data networks, and the rising geriatric population.

Geriatric Population Spurs Demand for Real-World Evidence Solutions

The growing geriatric population is a critical factor propelling the growth of the real-world evidence solutions market. As the population ages, there is a heightened risk of chronic diseases such as strokes, cardiovascular conditions, type 2 diabetes, arthritis, and cancer, all of which require ongoing healthcare management. The World Trade Organization reported that the population aged 60 and above grew from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion in 2021, and this number is expected to double by 2050. Consequently, the demand for real-world evidence solutions that can support healthcare decision-making for this demographic is on the rise.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the real-world evidence solutions market include Anthem Inc., IQVIA Holdings Inc., ICON PLC, Oracle Corporation, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, offering customized RWE solutions for specific therapeutic areas and integrating AI-driven predictive analytics to enhance data-driven decision-making.

In a notable development, the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research launched the Real-World Evidence Transparency Initiative, which introduced the Real-World Evidence Registry. This initiative aims to foster transparency in the analysis and reporting of RWE, addressing potential concerns and ensuring robust, reliable evidence for healthcare decision-making.

Segments:

• Component: Services, Data Sets, Clinical Setting Data, Claims Data, Pharmacy Data, Patient Powered Data

• Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Immunology, Other Therapeutic Areas

• Application: Drug Development And Approvals, Medical Device Development And Approvals, Reimbursement/Coverage And Regulatory Decision Making, Post Market Safety And Adverse Events Monitoring

• End-Users: Pharmaceutical And Medical Devices Companies, Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America led the real-world evidence solutions market in 2023, benefiting from established healthcare infrastructure and regulatory frameworks supporting RWE adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of healthcare systems, increasing investments in healthcare technology, and a growing focus on data-driven healthcare solutions.

Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on real world evidence solutions market size, real world evidence solutions market drivers and real world evidence solutions market trends, real world evidence solutions market major players, real world evidence solutions market heath care, real world evidence solutions market analytics, real world evidence solutions market data transparency, real world evidence solutions market drug safety, real world evidence solutions market competitors' revenues, real world evidence solutions market positioning, and real world evidence solutions market growth across geographies. The real world evidence solutions market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

