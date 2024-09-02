Submit Release
Sport, Arts and Culture hosts upcoming FIBA U18 AfroBasket 2024 tournament, 1 to 14 Sept

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, under the leadership of Minister Gayton McKenzie and in association with Basketball South Africa (BSA), is pleased to inform members of the media about the upcoming FIBA U18 AfroBasket 2024 tournament.
This exciting event is set to feature 12 male and 12 female national basketball teams divided into the following three groups:

Women’s Afrobasket:

  • Group A: South Africa, Tunisia, Cameroon, Rwanda
  • Group B: Mali, Morocco, Zambia, Angola
  • Group C: Egypt, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Nigeria

Men’s Afrobasket:

  • Group A: Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Senegal
  • Group B: Egypt, Angola, Uganda, Nigeria
  • Group C: South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, Rwanda

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals. The finalists will earn a spot in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup scheduled for Switzerland in 2025.

Tournament Details:
Date: 1 – 14 September 2024
Venue: Rembrandt Hall, Sports complex Pretoria

Members of the media should stay tuned for more updates so that they can cover the tournament in support of the future stars of African basketball.

To Secure event participation and accreditation please register on the following link:

https://accreditation.fiba.com/fiba-publicregistration/en- US/Account/Login?categoryId=db1cf305-ac8e-48ba-9ebc-d7d8fc54bd8c

Media Enquiries:
Cassiday Rangata-Jacobs: Media Liaison Officer – Office of the Minister 
Cell: 061 300 2963 
Email: CassidayR@dsac.gov.za

Keabetswe Ndlovu: Chief Technical Officer – LOQdown 
Cell: 079 962 1928 
Email: kb@loqdown.com

