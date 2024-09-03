Prayer Huddle Feast Conference Set for October 17-20, 2024 in Alpharetta, GA

Prayer Huddle is thrilled to announce its upcoming Feast Conference in Atlanta.

ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prayer Huddle is a dynamic faith-based community committed to inspiring people to influence and revive the culture for Jesus Christ. From October 17 to October 20, 2024, at the Phase Events Center in Alpharetta - followed by Sunday worship service at The Feast Church Innovation Academy, Downtown Alpharetta, Georgia - will jointly host this four-day apostolic revival.Prominent speakers from Global Awakening, such as Camden and Brian Starley and Richie Seltzer, will be joined by the Prayer Huddle visionaries Matthew Ashogbon and his wife Olayinka Ashogbon, with an amazing lineup of worship leaders and presenters at the conference. Dynamic worship led by Olumide Iyun, Haven Music, Contemporary Worship, and United Generation will uplift attendees. To enhance the experience for all attendees, the Joshua 19 Collection will also be present with a range of products centered on promoting faith in Christ.Matthew Ashogbon, a passionate advocate for restoring destinies to their full potential, expressed that the drive and purpose as a community is to host God, influence lives, and revive hearts. “In fulfilling this mission, we are glad to serve our gift by presenting global platforms like Feast Conference for many to blessed and uplifted.”The Prayer Huddle Feast Conference is designed to build connections that transcend physical barriers and cultural boundaries, fostering a sense of unity and purpose within the faith community. Attendees can expect transformative teachings, explosive worship, and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share a vision of impacting the world for Christ. Don't pass up this opportunity to take part in something truly transformative. Join in celebrating revival, community, and faith by registering today! www.feastconferenceatlanta.com About Prayer Huddle: Prayer Huddle is a group of committed individuals who use a variety of online and offline channels to encourage believers to impact their society for Jesus Christ. With a mission to restore destinies and create lasting impact, Prayer Huddle welcomes everyone to join their journey toward transformation and revival.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.