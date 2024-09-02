Project Alive: A Beacon of Hope for Hunter Syndrome

The Wonderfall Family Festival Will Magnify That Hope.

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Project Alive is excited to announce the Wonderfall Family Festival. This vibrant fall event set to take place on October 26, 2024, at RoughRiders Stadium in Frisco, Texas.Project Alive’s President and Executive Director Kristin McKay as well Director of Operations Karen Beatty will be attending the RoughRiders baseball game on Saturday September 7th. You also can meet some wonderful children affected by Hunter Syndrome as well as their families. Please stop by the Project Alive table to say hello and purchase your tickets to the Wonderfall Family Festival.You can learn more and buy tickets at https://projectalive.org/conferences/2024-wonderfall-family-festival WonderFall will be a family friendly fall festival open to the public. It will feature carnival games, bounce houses, train rides, trunk or treat, bingo, raffles, silent auction, a live band, dance performances from local dance groups, and more.This event is being co-hosted by the Hunter Syndrome Foundation which is based in Prosper, TX (the town next to Frisco).This inclusive, family-friendly festival aims to raise awareness about Hunter Syndrome while supporting vital research, advocacy, and community initiatives led by Project Alive.Project Alive is a philanthropic organization dedicated to extending the lives of young boys afflicted with Hunter Syndrome. They are making a significant impact in the fight against this challenging genetic disorder. The organization’s name embodies its mission perfectly, as it works tirelessly to improve the lives of those affected by this condition, which often shortens their lifespan.Hunter Syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by a progressive decline in health, has a stark prognosis. Project Alive’s efforts are driven by the belief that “A Cure Is Within Reach,” reflecting their unwavering optimism and commitment to finding a solution.Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the disorder, contribute to ongoing research efforts, and connect with others who are passionate about making a difference.Project Alive invites the community to join them in this important event and to support their mission to ensure a brighter future for children battling Hunter Syndrome.Together, we can work towards a future where every child with Hunter Syndrome has the chance to live a long and healthy life.About Project AliveProject Alive is a philanthropic organization dedicated to improving the lives of young boys with Hunter Syndrome through research, advocacy, and community support. Their mission is to extend the lifespan and enhance the quality of life for those affected by this genetic disorder. For more information,Contact:Mike Mena at: 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com.###

