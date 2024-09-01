Governor Newsom statement on Californian Hersh Goldberg-Polin

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the below statement today following the news that Berkeley-born Hersh Goldberg-Polin was among the hostages killed in Gaza. The Governor met with Goldberg-Polin’s family during his visit to Israel last year.



“Jennifer and I join the Goldberg-Polin family and everyone grieving the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh.



“Held captive under brutal conditions, Hersh’s story and the plight of other hostages was shared with the world through the brave and tireless advocacy of his family.



“We keep in our prayers all the victims and loved ones impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy.”

