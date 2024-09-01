Statements by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine on National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, MD, released the following statements to celebrate September as National Sickle Cell Awareness Month:

Xavier Becerra – HHS Secretary

“More than 100,000 Americans have Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). In addition to debilitating pain crises, many of those suffering from SCD – they are often called warriors - face serious health complications, including infections, strokes, vision problems, and organ damage. Unplanned hospital stays are common, causing untold disruptions to daily life. The estimated life expectancy of those with SCD in the United States is more than 20 years shorter than the average life expectancy. African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected and all individuals living with SCD experience challenges with access, quality, and affordability of care.

As we celebrate National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, we acknowledge the perseverance, strength, and resiliency of all those living with this disease. While medical advancements bring us closer to cures, too many individuals with Sickle Cell Disease and their loved ones still face challenges obtaining the care they need. The Biden-Harris Administration has worked tirelessly to provide care and support for those living with SCD, and to advance research into new treatment modalities. We will continue with this work as long as there is need.

This month, we renew our commitment to close gaps in care, prevent stigma, and accelerate the identification and implementation of innovative solutions to improve the quality of life for patients living with SCD. We continue to work on improving the quality of life for people affected by this disease and find new, potentially transformative treatments.”

Admiral Rachel Levine, M.D. – Assistant Secretary for Health

“At the Department of Health and Human Services, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with sickle cell disease through innovative research, comprehensive care programs, and robust public education. By partnering with researchers, healthcare providers, and community organizations, we strive to address disparities in treatment and access, ensuring that every individual with sickle cell disease receives the care and support they deserve. Let us use this month to spread awareness, foster understanding, and drive meaningful change. Together, we can make significant strides toward improved treatment and, ultimately, a cure."

The Biden-Harris Administration at HHS is leading efforts to close gaps in care and advance treatments and cures for SCD: