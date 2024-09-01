MPD Makes Arrest in Southwest Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a burglary in Southwest.

On August 31, 2024, at approximately 5:39 a.m., the suspect unlawfully entered an establishment in the 1100 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest, and took property. The suspect then broke a window at another establishment. The suspect took property and attempted to flee. Security officers were able to detain the suspect until First District officers arrived.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 38-year-old James Houska, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Unlawful Entry, Theft (Second Degree), and Destruction of Property.

CCN: 24134083

