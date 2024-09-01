Submit Release
News Search

There were 145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,573 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in Southwest Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a burglary in Southwest.

On August 31, 2024, at approximately 5:39 a.m., the suspect unlawfully entered an establishment in the 1100 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest, and took property. The suspect then broke a window at another establishment. The suspect took property and attempted to flee. Security officers were able to detain the suspect until First District officers arrived.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 38-year-old James Houska, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Unlawful Entry, Theft (Second Degree), and Destruction of Property.

CCN: 24134083

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in Southwest Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more