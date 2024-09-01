Submit Release
News Search

There were 144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,563 in the last 365 days.

Official Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radosław Sikorski, 2 to 3 September 2024

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radosław Sikorski will make an official visit to Singapore from 2 to 3 September 2024. This will be Minister Sikorski’s first visit to Singapore in his current capacity. The visit reaffirms the warm relations between Singapore and Poland, and builds on the good momentum of high-level exchanges.

 

Minister Sikorski will call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. He will also meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 SEPTEMBER 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Official Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radosław Sikorski, 2 to 3 September 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more