Official Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radosław Sikorski, 2 to 3 September 2024

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radosław Sikorski will make an official visit to Singapore from 2 to 3 September 2024. This will be Minister Sikorski’s first visit to Singapore in his current capacity. The visit reaffirms the warm relations between Singapore and Poland, and builds on the good momentum of high-level exchanges.

Minister Sikorski will call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. He will also meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 SEPTEMBER 2024