【Continous pursuit of Southeast Asia market】MGTO spotlights Macao at travel fair in Surabaya, Indonesia

MACAU, September 1 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) once again leads a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to participate in the travel fair in Indonesia — Holiyaay! Travel Fair 2024 held in Surabaya, where the Office runs a mega Macao Pavilion to showcase Macao as a preferred destination with a kaleiodscope of “tourism +” experiences that hold great appeal for Indonesian and Southeast Asian travelers, forging ahead with international marketing endeavors.

Appeal to Southeast Asian visitors

The Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASINTDO) holds travel fairs in February and August every year in both Jakarta, West Java Province and in Surabaya, East Java Province. The travel fairs are Indonesia’s largest consumer travel fairs, which engage many tourism operators.

Following its participation in ASTINDO Travel Fair 2024 in Jakarta this February, MGTO is once again invited by ASTINDO to participate in Holiyaay! Travel Fair 2024 in Surabaya from 29 August to 1 September. The Office’s participation in the travel fair is expected to raise Macao’s profile as an international destination and boost visitations from Indonesia and other international markets.

Showcase “tourism +” with industry partners

MGTO leads a delegation of Macao’s integrated resort enterprises and airline to join the travel fair and sets up a 50-square-meter Macao Pavilion to showcase Macao’s vibrant scene and charm of “tourism +”. The booth features colorful design, interactive games and multimedia showcase which highlight Macao’s World Heritage, events, gastronomy and entertainment among other glamorous elements.

The Macao Pavilion runs a Macao tourist information counter and trade networking zone, where Macao industry delegates connect and navigate partnership opportunities with the exhibitors and travel trade from Indonesia. Both sides can gain a mutual update on the tourism resources, products and industry trends in Macao and Indonesia. MGTO also collaborates with five local travel agencies to launch Macao’s distinctive tourism products between mid-August and mid-November to spark Indonesians’ interest in visiting Macao during festive holidays especially in this year of double celebrations.

Three destination presentations energize locals’ intention to explore Macao

MGTO presents three interactive sessions of destination presentation for local tourism operators and the public to learn more about Macao’s latest travel tips. The destination presentation session for the travel trade engaged about 70 local industry participants. Prize-giving question games are held at the sessions to engage the public and attract visitors for the colorful experience of “tourism +” in Macao.

Third largest international visitor market -- Indonesian visitor arrivals reach over 90% of 2019 level

Macao registered over 100,000 Indonesian visitor arrivals (105,523) between January and July 2024, which reached 91.1% of the level in the corresponding period of 2019 and increased by 45.0% compared with the corresponding period of 2023. Indonesia currently ranks as the third largest international visitor market for Macao. With the launch of direct air service between Jakarta and Macao last November (2023), three direct flights are now operated between Macao and Indonesia weekly. The number of direct flights will increase to five weekly in September.

MGTO is dedicated to tapping the potential of Indonesian and Southeast Asian visitor markets throught different promotional initiatives. Besides marking its presence at NATAS Travel 2024 in Singapore and MATTA Travel Fair in Malaysia successively this year, the Office also rolls out different special offers in partnership with Air Macau as well as travel agencies in Indonesia and Macao. In addition, the Office actively organizes familiarization visits for Indonsian delegations to Macao’s latest tourist attractions, hotel facilities and so forth. Tourism operators from both sides are encouraged to develop new tourism products tailored for visitors from Indonesia and Southeast Asia, to attract visitations and expand the range of international visitor markets for Macao.