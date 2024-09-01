Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic

September 1 - 01 September 2024

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Slovak Republic – Constitution Day.

Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are experiencing dynamic growth. I express my confidence that our fruitful cooperation in the energy sector will continue successfully in other areas and directions as well. I believe that, through our joint efforts, we will achieve the development of Azerbaijan-Slovakia friendship and further deepen our mutually beneficial cooperation on both a bilateral and multilateral basis, in line with the interests of our peoples and by utilizing existing opportunities.

On this significant day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Slovakia everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 August 2024

Distribution channels:


