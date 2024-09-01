Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible was awarded the Prestigious Pencraft Book Award for Literary Excellence

Dr. Juan Chisholm's Mission Possible wins the Pencraft Book Award in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dr. Chisholm and his spouse holding the Pencraft Best Book Award in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm and Mr. David Hearne (Editor-In-Chief of the Pencraft Book Awards) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It is an incredible honor to be recognized and awarded as the Winner of the Pencraft Book Award as the author of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free” — Dr. Juan P. Chisholm

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is the Winner of the prestigious 2024 Pencraft Book Award for Literary Excellence for Winter’s Best Book for Young Adults for Mission Possible : How to Graduate from College Debt-Free.In a recent announcement, the highly-respected Pencraft Book Organization for Literary Excellence named author and Florida native, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm as the Winner for its 7th Annual Best Book Awards in the Young Adult (General) category for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free . This incredible feat is a full circle moment for Dr. Chisholm who started his Mission Possible book journey by receiving a Bronze medal from the Florida Book Awards for Mission Possible and now, Dr. Chisholm has been recognized as a Pencraft Best Book Award Winner.Also, this incredible and remarkable accomplishment is also a testament to the impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as its message continues to positively impact the lives of college students, high school students planning to attend college, their respective parents/guardians, and others. In addition to this, the message of Mission Possible and its practical steps to follow to go to college and graduate debt-free continue to be celebrated around the world as Mission Possible has also been recognized by the International Book Awards, Paris Book Festival, American Book Fest, and others.What’s even more fascinating is 2024 has already been a banner year for Mission Possible author, Dr. Chisholm as he received a highly-esteemed 2024 TRIO Achievement Award in Biloxi, Mississippi earlier this year and he has already completed his first Mission Possible Book Tour. Now, to be recognized as the Winner of the Pencraft Book Award for Literary Excellence for Best Book in the Young Adult (General) category in Las Vegas, Nevada is an exceptional achievement to add to an already successful year.“I am grateful to have attended the 7th Annual Pencraft Award Ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is an incredible honor to be recognized and awarded as the Winner of the Pencraft Book Award as the author of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free,” said Dr. Chisholm.Winners of the 7th Annual Pencraft Book Awards were celebrated in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Pencraft Book Award ceremony. Some of the other Pencraft award-winning authors includes Dr. Jameel Ahmed, Dr. Joel Anthony Hamilton, Annette Gagliardi, Aprille Canniff, Kimberly Wells, and others.ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, award-winning author, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ) and Young Investors, Inc. ( www.YoungInvestors.org ). Dr. Chisholm’s goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, and their parents/guardians about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, learning about the stock-market, and graduating from college debt-free at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the parents of four amazing children.Also, be sure to follow him on the following Social Media Platforms:Facebook: Graduate Debt Free ClubLinkedIn: Juan ChisholmInstagram: @Juan.ChisholmTikTok: @Juan.ChisholmFor press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at 407-494-5721 and/or email address: Info@greenlightbooks.org.ABOUT THE PENCRAFT BOOK AWARDSThe 2024 Pencraft Book Awards celebrates excellence in literature and host an annual event promoting new authors and books to the public. This year (2024), it honored sixty-three (63) great books for adults and children. The Pencraft Book Award recognizes exceptional work from authors, editors, illustrators and publishers from around the world.Learn more about the 7th Annual Pencraft Book Awards and its Annual Best Book Winners by visiting the following website below:

Meet Pencraft Book Award Winner & Mission Possible Author, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm

