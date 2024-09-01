Submit Release
Derby Barracks//Domestic Assault Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5004573

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 8/31/2024 1224 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58 E, Lowell

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to A Child

ACCUSED:  Anthony King

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/31/24 at approximately 1224 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a family disturbance that had occurred at a residence in the town of Lowell. Investigation showed that King had assaulted a household member. King was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. King was later released with a citation for court.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    9/3/2024 1230        

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

Legal Disclaimer:

