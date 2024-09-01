Derby Barracks//Domestic Assault Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5004573
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/31/2024 1224 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58 E, Lowell
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to A Child
ACCUSED: Anthony King
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/31/24 at approximately 1224 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a family disturbance that had occurred at a residence in the town of Lowell. Investigation showed that King had assaulted a household member. King was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. King was later released with a citation for court.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/3/2024 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
