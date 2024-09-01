Neglected Diseases: Warrior Moms For Kids with DIPG/Childhood Brain Cancer Share The Truth on Story Walking Radio Hour

SEPTEMBER 2024 SWRH DIPG book Janet Demeter, host of Childhood Cancer Talk Radio

The corporate domination of nearly every aspect of American Life has a devastating impact with the diagnosis of a child with cancer.

Despite great legislative progress in childhood cancer advocacy...since 2010, ...nothing, I repeat nothing has changed for children with the deadliest and most prevalent brain cancers like DIPG.” — Janet Demeter

DUNSMUIR, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Janet Demeter, founder of Jack’s Angels, host of Childhood Cancer Talk Radio, advocate for children with cancer, was invited to be the featured guest speaker on Story Walking Radio Hour. Over the past five years, the show’s host Wendy Nadherny Fachon has introduced her listeners to a vast array of amazing warrior moms. Wendy and Janet discuss their efforts on the September 2024 episode, which will air worldwide on the Dreamvisions 7 Radio Network every Monday, beginning Sept. 2 at 9:00 am and 9:00 pm ET throughout the month and will be available from the show archives as a downloadable podcast.

Both Wendy and Janet lost their sons to DIPG, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, the leading cause of brain cancer related deaths in children. They met through their collaboration for the success of the U.S. Senate DIPG/Pediatric Brain Cancer Awareness Resolution which has designated May 17 as national day of awareness for the past 6 years. Janet lost her son Jack to DIPG in 2012, when he was just short of 4 years old, and Wendy lost her son Neil in 2017, when he was just short of 21. As warrior moms, they carry on their search for curative protocols and fight for the lives of other children and their besieged families, and ask lawmakers to seek solutions to the challenges in the current medical research investment culture to adequately support children in need.

Wendy's husband Dean Fachon just released their book, DIPG: Eternal Hope Versus Terminal Corruption which chronicles the family's experience with a DIPG diagnosis for their son, Neil, the obstacle-laden search for treatment, and gives insight into the point of view of each family member, detailing their hopeful journey with Dr. Burzynski at the Burzynski Clinic in Houston, TX. Dr. Burzynski's antineoplaston therapy has shown uniquely documented success with some cases of brain cancer, and as such is highly controversial. The book details Neil Fachon's positive experience with the treatment and its interruption by the FDA. Tragically, Neil died a few short months later. The July 25 episode of Childhood Cancer Talk Radio features survivors of childhood brain cancer who were patients at the Burzynski Clinic. They each share their experience and their love for Dr. Burzynski and his persistence as a physician and researcher despite rebukes and unparalleled challenges to his successful therapy's finally gaining FDA approval, which would allow more to access it. Dean and Wendy join the show toward the end to share about the newly released book.

Possibly in its final year, Childhood Cancer Talk Radio will air live on Thursday, Sept. 19 and October 17 at 1pm Pacific/4pm Eastern time on TogiNet.com, a show which Janet Demeter has hosted since January 14, 2016. Having recently experienced some rather daunting life changes, Demeter is broadening the mission of Jack's Angels, a 501(c)3 Charitable Organization since April of 2013. Having moved to the greater Mount Shasta area in the small mountain city of Dunsmuir, CA, she has been on a quest to simplify her life and follow a spiritual path. “The need for greater support for young people, especially young artists, and also for so many homeless animals without safe shelter–not to mention people–is a reality which asserts itself daily,” Demeter relates, as she took a needed 18 month break from advocacy work. “I will never abandon the movement to alert the greater public of the urgent, unmet medical needs of America’s children with cancer, but I need to be very clear: there has continued to be enormous resistance to these efforts, even from the higher levels of civilian advocacy. More of us must step up to confront the corporate domination of our lives and the diminished state of our citizen sovereignty. No parent should hear that there are no solutions for their child because ‘the numbers aren't great enough for investors’ in the wealthiest country in the world, but it happens every day.”

Demeter’s final work in advocacy for childhood brain cancer will culminate in the sharing of a civilian advocacy project for more direct representation in our Federal government, beginning with the House of Representatives, called, “Dear Mr. Speaker”, to be unveiled in September 2024 and shared with young people and adults alike. “My hope is that, whether or not our House Resolution 416 is successful in this 118th Congress, or in the next to simply designate a day of recognition to ‘never forget’ our children with brain cancer who so desperately need help, we can encourage greater representation for the needs of The People over special interests and confront this problem together. We owe it to our country to speak out, provide ideas for solutions, confront problems directly and demand a better trajectory toward our shared values as Americans. Despite great legislative progress in childhood cancer advocacy since the beginning of the Childhood Cancer Caucus in 2010, and yes there is much to celebrate there, nothing, I repeat nothing has changed for children with the deadliest and most prevalent brain cancers like DIPG. National awareness is the needed catalyst for change.”

For more information about House Resolution 416 and the movement to address the urgent, unmet medical needs of all children with cancer, visit jacksangels.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.