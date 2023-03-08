Kids-of-Ukraine Childhood Cancer Organization Critical Work Supported by Jack’s Angels and Charity Footprints

Jack's Heart for Ukraine Fundraiser with Charity Footprints Khrystyna, 2 years old Childhood Cancer Talk Radio Features Devan Tatlow

Jack's Heart for Ukraine raises funds and awareness for the critical work of Kids-of-Ukraine, the US Chapter of the Ukrainian Charity Tabletochki.

We were just about to start on …making the first pediatric cancer-dedicated hospital in the country, which would have been entirely our funding…when the war began.” — Devan Tatlow, US Outreach Coordinator for Kids-of-Ukraine

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack’s Angels, a childhood cancer charitable organization operating in LA County since 2013, is partnering with Charity Footprints, based in Princeton Junction NJ, for the “Jack’s Heart for Ukraine” campaign to raise awareness and funding for the critical work of Kids-of-Ukraine supporting children with cancer and their families. Registration for the event with Charity Footprints allows participants to lend their fitness/wellness steps, miles, or kilometers for their activities from Feb. 24, now with registration extended through April 8, to create a giant virtual heart around Ukraine drawing needed attention to the urgent medical needs of children with cancer and their families in the war-torn country. Event proceeds from registrations, optional donations and t-shirts benefit the work of Kids-of-Ukraine, the United States Chapter of Tabletochki, a Ukrainian charity helping children with devastating illnesses in the region since 2011.

Kids-of-Ukraine began after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, supplying rescue, medical, and trauma support specifically to children with cancer and their families in the war-torn country. Jack’s Angels has featured Kids-of-Ukraine and United States Outreach Coordinator Devan Tatlow, 2-time childhood cancer survivor on Childhood Cancer Talk Radio, a radio show and podcast production of TogiNet Radio airing weekly on Thursdays at 4pm Eastern Time. Mr. Tatlow explains in no uncertain terms how the already difficult situation of a childhood cancer diagnosis is complicated by the war in Ukraine, not only for rescue and supply needs, but in thwarting the promising developments for a world class children’s oncology hospital in Kyiv. “We were just about to start on …making the first pediatric cancer-dedicated hospital in the country, which would have been entirely our [Kids-of-Ukaine] funding…when the war began.” He also gives detailed information about his own personal childhood cancer journey, giving needed perspective to the critical support provided to children and their families by Kids-of-Ukraine.

For more information about Jack’s Heart for Ukraine, visit CharityFootprints.com/JacksHeartforUkraine.

Jack's Heart for Ukraine