Native Foods and SteMartaen Present A Taste of Senegal: An African Vegan Birthday Party

Vegan Senegalese Dishes - Beef Mafe Vegan Senegalese Dishes Vegan Senegalese Dishes - Chicken Yassa

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Native Foods , a staple in Chicago's vibrant vegan community, is thrilled to announce its second pop-up partnership with SteMartaen , marking a special occasion in the heart of the Chicago Loop. On Sunday, September 29, Native Foods will host "A Taste of Senegal : An African Vegan Birthday Party" to celebrate both the birthday of owner Dame Dia and the upcoming one-year anniversary of his ownership of Native Foods. This event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of African culture, vegan cuisine, and community spirit.Since becoming employee-owned in November 2023, Native Foods has continued to pioneer innovative dining experiences that connect with the community. Under the visionary leadership of Dame Dia, Native Foods has embraced a new chapter of growth and creativity, with a focus on cultural inclusivity and culinary exploration. This upcoming event is a testament to this commitment.Event Details:Date: Sunday, September 29th Time: 12pm - 6pmLocation: Native Foods, 218 S. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60604Dress Code: Guests are encouraged to wear African tribal prints for a unique photo opportunity.RSVP: https://chicagonativefoods.com/events A Taste of Senegal: A Unique Vegan MenuIn partnership with the renowned vegan catering and pop-up maestros, SteMartaen, this event will take guests on a culinary journey through the vibrant flavors of Senegalese cuisine—all crafted with a fully vegan twist. Known for their innovative approach and meticulous attention to detail, SteMartaen has designed a menu that not only honors the rich traditions of Senegal but also highlights their exceptional skill in creating authentic, plant-based dishes that are both delicious and culturally resonant.Vegan Salmon Fataya:A delightful pastry filled with plant-based salmon, offering a savory taste of Senegal's beloved street food.Yassa Chik'n:A tangy, spiced dish made with marinated vegan chicken, inspired by one of Senegal's most popular recipes.Beef Maffe:A rich and creamy peanut stew with vegan beef, a comforting and hearty Senegalese classic.Senegalese-Style Jolof Rice:The star of the show, this fragrant rice dish is a staple of West African cuisine, brought to life with vibrant spices and fresh vegetables.A Celebration of Culture and CommunityThis event is not only a culinary experience but also a celebration of the vibrant Senegalese culture that Dame Dia holds dear. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich traditions of Senegal while enjoying a meal that bridges the gap between African heritage and modern vegan dining."We're excited to bring this unique event to our community, celebrating both a personal milestone and our continued journey as an employee-owned business," said Dame Dia, Owner of Native Foods. "Partnering with SteMartaen allows us to explore new flavors and traditions, and we can't wait to share this experience with our guests."More About Native Foods and SteMartaen:About Native Foods:Native Foods has been a cornerstone of Chicago's vegan dining scene, offering innovative and delicious plant-based dishes that cater to diverse palates. With the transition to employee ownership under Dame Dia in November 2023, Native Foods is committed to fostering community, sustainability, and culinary innovation.About SteMartaen:SteMartaen is acclaimed for its expertise in vegan catering and pop-up events, offering exceptional plant-based cuisine to a diverse range of occasions from Chicago to New York City. Whether orchestrating intimate vegan weddings or large-scale festivals, SteMartaen's steadfast dedication to quality and culinary creativity has solidified their status as a leader in the vegan food scene.Join us for "A Taste of Senegal" and be part of this groundbreaking event that celebrates culture, cuisine, and community.

A Taste of Sengal at Native Foods

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.