ColoringBook.com expands Coloring Book Products for PBS KIDS® Characters Lyla in the Loop, Alma’s Way

We are thrilled to introduce the Lyla in the Loop imprint coloring book to children and families everywhere.” — N. Wayne Bell, Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColoringBook.com expands product offerings with launch of Additional Coloring Book Products for PBS KIDSCharacters. Series includes; Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears, Wild Kratts Lyla in the Loop™ , Alma’s Way™, Cyberchase, Sid the Science Kid, and WordWorld.With a variety of educational coloring products for Boys and Girls of All Ages, educators, parents, and the adult fan bases of these PBS KIDSseries, the various product lines are now available for distribution.ColoringBook.com, a property of Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. publishing house, announced the exciting expansion of the company's product line with the launch of new Coloring Books Products Featuring Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears, Wild Kratts, Lyla in the Loop™, Alma’s Way™, Cyberchase, Sid the Science Kid, and WordWorld. The new products are manufactured for entertainment and merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers.Included is a line of products designed for marketing purposes for use by PBS member stations nationally with direct access on the company's website https://ColoringBook.com . There are a variety of coloring products with prices ranging from $0.87 to $19.93 per copy. The new product lines are available in sizes 5.5" x 8.5", up to 12" x 18" printed on high quality paper, bright cardstock covers with varying page counts and binding option and available now.Really Big Coloring Books, continued investment in new product development brings forth products that meet the ever-demanding needs of the American populace. "We are thrilled to introduce the Lyla in the Loop imprint coloring book to children and families everywhere. Our company is known for its inclusiveness, diversity, and wide variety of topics . Our primary focus is to provide wholesome educational family fun products for any person at any age that loves to color, read, relax, and learn," said company founder and publisher, N. Wayne Bell.About Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. | ColoringBook.comReally Big Coloring Booksis one of the world's leading publishers and distributors of custom designed coloring and activity books. A producer of entertaining and educational coloring products for youth and adults. The company has over 1600 coloring book related domain names publishing books in over 30 languages. Founded in 1988, located in St. Louis, MO.

