RE: 91 SB MM 14.2 roadway alert

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Both lanes of I-91 southbound are closed in the area of mile marker 14.2 in Dummerston due to a motor vehicle crash.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Kaylie Cadorette
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
