RE: 91 SB MM 14.2 roadway alert

Both lanes of I-91 southbound are closed in the area of mile marker 14.2 in Dummerston due to a motor vehicle crash.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

