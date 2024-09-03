Triple G Ventures Expands to the West Coast with Anouk Zisa Joining as Partner

Anouk Zisa Joins Triple G Ventures as Partner

Brings Deep Expertise in Business Transformation, Growth, and Strategic Ventures

Anouk's deep expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable in driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our portfolio clients.” — Gregg Stein, Founder & CEO, Triple G Ventures

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triple G Ventures , a global leader in business growth acceleration, proudly welcomes Los Angeles-based Anouk Zisa as Partner. Anouk, a seasoned business transformation expert and strategic visionary, brings extensive experience in scaling companies, driving growth, and transforming businesses across various industries, including venture capital, technology, impact, consumer, entertainment, and media. Her deep expertise will be crucial in advancing Triple G Ventures’ mission to help companies scale rapidly and achieve market leadership.A seasoned entrepreneur and strategic leader with a proven track record of working with over 100 startups and scale-ups, Anouk has been instrumental in guiding companies through pivotal growth phases. As a Partner at Reboot Capital and in collaboration with a team of AI experts at TECHNEXT GLOBAL, she has been instrumental in driving the growth of startups and scale-ups, focusing on business transformation, strategic investments, and AI research and development.Her entrepreneurial journey includes co-founding Buoy Eco and Ozobot. At Buoy Eco, she served as Chief Strategy Officer, championing sustainable practices with innovative, reusable products made from recycled materials. As Chief Marketing Officer at Ozobot, Anouk played a pivotal role in transforming the company into a leader in K-12 coding and STEAM education, achieving widespread adoption in over 20,000 schools worldwide. She also co-founded The Creative Factory, a 21st-century music and acting enrichment school, and Leostar Ventures, a film and television studio focused on ad-supported streaming apps and FAST channels featuring niche content with mass appeal.Anouk's career began in the music industry, where she worked with industry legend Miles Copeland. She co-founded XingMail, a pioneering music tech startup that revolutionized the artist-fan relationship through digital innovation. Her early success in the music industry laid the foundation for her continued leadership in technology-driven ventures."We're thrilled to welcome Anouk Zisa to the Triple G Ventures team," said Gregg Stein , Founder & CEO of Triple G Ventures. "Anouk's entrepreneurial spirit, strategic insight, and deep expertise in business transformation, growth, and global marketing make her a powerful addition. Her experience in scaling companies and driving innovation will be invaluable as she leads our global expansion, forges strategic partnerships, and spearheads high-impact growth initiatives, ultimately enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional value to our portfolio clients."“I am honored to join Triple G Ventures, a firm renowned for its commitment to innovation and strategic excellence,” said Anouk Zisa. “I’m excited to collaborate with Gregg and the team to drive meaningful growth for our clients and help them achieve lasting impact in their industries.”Anouk Zisa’s appointment reinforces Triple G Ventures’ commitment to building a world-class team dedicated to portfolio client success.For more information, visit www.triplegventures.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.