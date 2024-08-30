Former Customs and Border Patrol Agent Found Guilty of Federal Civil Rights and Kidnapping Charges for Sexually Assaulting and Abducting Minor Victim

After deliberating for two days, a jury found a former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, Aaron Mitchell, guilty of both a federal civil rights offense and a kidnapping charge for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a victim who was a minor. The jury also found that the defendant’s conduct included aggravated sexual abuse, kidnapping and resulted in bodily injury.

“The heinous crimes committed against a young middle school student by an individual sworn to uphold the law are unspeakable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This defendant had a duty to protect his community but instead he abused his power, kidnapped, cuffed and restrained a young girl, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her in his apartment for hours. With this verdict, the jury has done us all a great service by holding accountable this former federal law enforcement official. The Justice Department will continue to stand up for sexual assault victims, especially children, and we will prosecute law enforcement officials who break the law with every tool at our disposal.”

“We count on our law enforcement officers to protect children, schools and communities,” said U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona. “This defendant dishonored his badge and his colleagues by ignoring his oath and harming the most vulnerable among us. Thanks to the Douglas Police Department and the FBI for investigating this case with dedication and compassion, and for vindicating the rights of a courageous victim.”

“Mitchell not only broke his oath, but the trust instilled in him as a law enforcement officer. Public servants, particularly in law enforcement, must be held to the highest of ethical standards. Those falling short must be rooted out and firmly held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Jose A. Perez of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “The FBI remains committed to uncovering those who attempt to hide their acts of violence behind the badge. We would like to thank our investigators and the Douglas Police Department for their support and assistance in this case.”

During a two-week trial, jurors heard evidence that, on the morning of April 25, 2022, Mitchell traveled to Douglas, Arizona, where he abducted a 15-year-old female middle school student, restrained her, drove her to his apartment and sexually assaulted her.

According to evidence presented at trial, Mitchell found the child waiting for school to start, introduced himself as a law enforcement officer, and asked for her papers. Next, after flashing his police badge and credentials, Mitchell ordered the child into his car and explained that he was taking her to the police station. Instead, Mitchell drove the child miles away from her school, pulled over and restrained her hands and feet with two pairs of handcuffs. The victim testified that, after being handcuffed, the defendant told her to do everything he said because he didn’t want to have to hurt her.

Once the defendant forced the victim into his apartment, he repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the course of several hours. Mitchell eventually returned the victim to the area of the middle school where he had abducted her earlier that morning and reminded her not to tell anyone. The victim immediately reported the abduction and sexual assaults to her friends, family members and multiple law enforcement agencies. During an interview with police, the defendant exclaimed that the victim “better hope I don’t get out of here.”

An examination of the defendant’s cellphone revealed that the defendant had conducted numerous searches regarding rape and how to stop someone from screaming and, while he had the child captive in his apartment, he conducted an additional internet search for how long it takes to smother someone.

A sentencing hearing will be set at a later date. Mitchell faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Douglas Police Department and FBI Phoenix Field Office, Sierra Vista Resident Agency investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carin Duryee for the District of Arizona and Trial Attorney MarLa Duncan of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.