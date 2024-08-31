The Poetic Moon Hangcheng Mansion by The Design Code Co. Ltd Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

The Poetic Moon Hangcheng Mansion

Innovative Interior Design Inspired by Jiangnan Culture and West Lake Landscapes Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Design Code Co. Ltd has been announced as a Silver winner in the esteemed A' Design Award for their exceptional work, "The Poetic Moon Hangcheng Mansion," in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This highly respected award recognizes the outstanding design and innovation demonstrated by The Design Code Co. Ltd in creating a poetic and culturally relevant interior space.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is significant for the interior design industry, as it showcases the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the field. By winning this award, The Design Code Co. Ltd has demonstrated their ability to create functional, aesthetically pleasing, and culturally relevant spaces that meet the needs of users and advance industry standards.The Poetic Moon Hangcheng Mansion's interior design stands out for its unique incorporation of Jiangnan culture and West Lake landscapes. The design team skillfully brought the scenic beauty and artistic traditions of the region into the interior space, creating a harmonious and distinctive atmosphere. The use of classical paintings, rustic tones, and local materials like silk and rough stone further enhance the cultural connection and elegance of the design.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to The Design Code Co. Ltd's commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design. It is expected to inspire the company to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new ways to integrate cultural elements and modern aesthetics in their future projects, setting new standards for the industry.Hardcover Design Director: Zhang YongyiMain designer: Cong ZhengxuanEngineering Supervisor: Wang ChenglongSoft decoration Design Director: Lv LiThe Design Code Co. LtdInterested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at:About The Design Code Co. LtdThe Design Code Co. Ltd is an interior hard and soft furnishing design brand founded by Jenny Zhang in Hangzhou in 2017. As one of the first interior design brands to bring Italian lifestyle to China, The Design Code employs a team with global perspectives and adheres to the concept of "Crossing Bound, Unlimited Design." They provide end-to-end solutions for sales offices and model houses, as well as interior design and furnishing services for private owners. Their works have been recognized by numerous international awards.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase outstanding expertise, creativity, and a profound understanding of design principles within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is a highly respected international design competition that promotes excellence in design across various industries. With a diverse range of participants, including leading designers, innovative companies, and influential brands, the A' Design Award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the field of design. By recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive forward the cycle of innovation, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.