Ripples by Bo Zhang Wins Silver in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Innovative Tableware Design Recognized for Excellence in Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Bo Zhang as a Silver A' Design Award winner for the innovative tableware design, Ripples . This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Ripples within the kitchenware industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of design excellence.Ripples showcases the power of design to transform everyday objects into captivating and functional pieces. The collection's unique approach to perception and reflection challenges users' understanding of space, creating a sense of visual magic. By aligning with current trends in the kitchenware industry, Ripples demonstrates its relevance and potential to inspire future designs.The Ripples collection stands out for its innovative exploration of color, surface, and visual presentation. Through an experimental approach, the designer showcases the surprising and interactive nature of the tableware, evoking emotions and transforming living spaces. The design's 3D printed form and painted finish contribute to its distinctive aesthetic and functional qualities.This Silver A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to Bo Zhang's commitment to pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects and motivate the designer to continue striving for excellence and innovation in the field. Ripples has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire other designers to explore new possibilities in tableware design.Interested parties may learn more at:

