Numa Beach by Juan David Martinez Jofre Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Minimalist Sophistication Meets Seaside Leisure in Award-Winning Interior Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Juan David Martinez Jofre 's "Numa Beach" as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This esteemed accolade celebrates the exceptional design and innovation showcased in Numa Beach, solidifying its position as a standout project within the industry.Numa Beach's recognition in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award highlights its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. The design aligns with the growing demand for spaces that seamlessly blend functionality, aesthetics, and a connection to nature. By incorporating innovative materials and techniques, Numa Beach sets a new standard for leisure spaces, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike.The award-winning design of Numa Beach is characterized by its minimalist sophistication and harmonious integration with the seaside environment. The neutral color palette, featuring up to 10 shades of white, creates a visually clean and serene atmosphere that connects seamlessly with the sea view. Functional spaces, including a restaurant, bar, relaxation area, dance floor, and art gallery, are designed with aesthetic unity in mind. The use of marine sand in the floor joints further blends the establishment with its surroundings, while the adaptive lighting system creates conceptual effects that enhance the overall ambiance.The Silver A' Design Award for Numa Beach serves as a testament to Juan David Martinez Jofre's commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in leisure space design. The award also motivates the team at Minimal Studio to continue striving for excellence, setting new standards in the industry without implying dominance.Interested parties may learn more at:About Juan David Martinez JofreJuan David MartÃ­nez Jofre is the founder of Minimal Studio, a multidisciplinary firm based in northern Mallorca that specializes in architecture, engineering, and interior design. With a focus on minimalism, functionality, and simplicity, the studio creates unique, customized spaces for clients from various countries. Their portfolio includes projects in Ibiza, Barcelona, Marbella, and Bali, showcasing their expertise in merging design, architecture, and furniture.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. Winning the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category signifies a designer's mastery of innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color schemes, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact the global community. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on an international stage, the A' Design Award inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of advancement and innovation.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesignaward.net

