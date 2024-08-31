Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Pottawattamie County

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Oakland on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in Pottawattamie County to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The DRC will open in Oakland on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. at:

Pottawattamie County

Oakland Community Center

614 Dr. Van Zee Rd.

Oakland, Iowa 51560

Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

until Saturday, Sept. 7

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center by:

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated

against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.